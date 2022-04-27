Reeths-Puffer lost two close games to O-K Green Conference foe Zeeland West Tuesday, 7-4 and 5-3.
The Rockets (3-5, 2-4 O-K Green) trailed 5-1 early in game one but rallied to get within a run before the Dux held on. R-P got 12 hits to Zeeland West's seven but committed three errors. Madi Kunnen, Megan Barmes and Mady Snyder each had two hits in the game. Caitlynn Duffey struck out 10 and walked one.
R-P again had a comeback fall short in game two, scoring three times in the sixth inning after trailing 5-0. Duffey got two hits in the loss, and Brookelyn Rought and Kaylee Jones each got an extra-base knock. Duffey and Snyder had eight strikeouts between them.