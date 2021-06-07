KENTWOOD — Reeths-Puffer's 400-meter relay team, as it so often does, earned a medal at Saturday's Division 1 state track finals at East Kentwood.
The Rocket sprinters, Monyae Franklin, Payton Dobben, Ashton Carpenter and Tyler Walker, came in seventh place in the event with a time of 42.89 seconds.
R-P competed, and competed well, in two other events. Aidan McHugh placed ninth in the pole vault with a personal best of 14-0 - he missed the podium by tiebreaker, as the three athletes ahead of him all also recorded 14-0 marks - and in the girls' meet, Brianna Stawski was 10th in the high jump with a mark of 5-4.