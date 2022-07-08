MUSKEGON — Recently graduated Caitlynn Duffey isn't the first Reeths-Puffer star pitcher of recent vintage. In fact, as a freshman, Duffey caught the last one before her: Makayla Thompson, who graduated in 2019, pitched the Rockets to the district title and signed with Kent State University.
It was Thompson, in fact, who inadvertently dealt Duffey her first of several obstacles that she faced in her varsity career, throwing a pitch that cracked a bone in Duffey's hand and knocked her out for the rest of that district title season.
"It wasn't her fault at all," Duffey said of the fateful pitch with a smile. "I just caught a pitch wrong and it happens. By that happening, it helped me appreciate the grind. I saw her play with my sister (Brooklynn) as well. My sister graduated the year before I came to high school. I got to watch Makayla practice and I got to watch her play in games. I remember videoing her and watching everything she did."
While Duffey's emergence as a star took a little longer than Thompson's - it didn't help that her sophomore season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic - she proved worth the wait. As a junior she racked up a 1.73 earned run average in conference games and struck out over 200 batters while also hitting .353 at the plate with five home runs. This year, she was even better, setting program single-season records with seven home runs and 22 walks at the dish and overwhelming batters in the circle, contributing to seven shutout wins by the Rockets.
Her performance was all the more impressive because she had off-season foot surgery which kept her from being able to prepare as meticulously as she normally would for a season. Though R-P fell short of the team goal of a district title, Duffey was all-conference and all-district again.
"It's fun watching her grow the last couple of years," Rockets' coach Sarah Bayle said. "Obviously her sophomore year got canceled, but from freshman (year) all the way up, continuing to see that drive and determination to get her where she is today has been pretty cool."
While she's excellent both as a hitter and a pitcher, Duffey said having control of the game when she's in the circle is an exciting feeling. She even added that she tends to not hit as well when she's pitching because of her focus on her pitching, although she also laughed that explanation off as an excuse.
"Every single pitch I have some kind of control," Duffey said. "I'm throwing the pitch. If I want to get a ground ball, (I'll throw) a screwball or a drop ball or a curveball. Just getting the pitch you know. I'll know what the result can be. It makes it easier on me and easier on my fielders too."
Duffey's work earned her a chance to play collegiately at NAIA Cleary University in Howell. Duffey readily admits she had no idea Cleary existed until she began the process of finding a college program to play for, but soon after getting acquainted with the school, she fell in love, telling Bayle she could stop finding new places to send game film.
"I think, after playing for 14 years - I started tee-ball when I was four - it would be extremely hard to just not play anymore," Duffey said. "When I learned I could have that opportunity to keep going for the next four years, I started working with (Next College Student Athlete), which is a recruitment website.
"Just watching the collegiate level, it looked so fun. Those girls all love it. They all have the same drive. They all have the same passion for the game. That's something I'd like to share for another four years."
The experience of playing with a more experienced squad this year only stoked Duffey's desire to go to the next level. She noted that in 2021, the Rockets had seven freshmen on the varsity, five of whom started, and that things went better this year when those girls had the first year of experience under their belts.
"They all had talent and were good, but having that year (of experience) made the season better," Duffey said. "We (had) more chemistry, which came from last year's season."
Hardly anyone could claim to have earned that chemistry more than Duffey, who played extensive travel ball in addition to her efforts with the varsity Rockets. (She said several of her teammates also played travel ball.) She has played for a few different travel teams in her day, most recently the Diamonds Sports Academy squad out of the Grand Rapids area. Because Duffey was born in 2003, she ended up on a team of players younger than she is, but still benefited from the top-notch competition. She's also worked with Next Level's Kelsey Bandstra, a local pitching coach who has coaching experience at Davenport University.
Because of all that work, Duffey is largely self-sufficient in the circle. Bayle said mound visits to Duffey are often focused on just mentally resetting rather than strategy or technique conversations.
"A perfect example of that is Spring Lake (in May) put a few balls in some holes and rallied up an inning where they scored four runs," Bayle said. "She came back with a couple strikeouts just like we needed her to after a meeting to the mound. She comes back from it pretty well."
Bayle's been impressed with Duffey's resilience in battling through the various things that have kept her off the field at times over the years and cites Duffey's love for softball as the reason she's kept being able to do it.
"I think it's pretty cool, and for me a pretty proud coach moment, for her to be able to stick with it despite all the adversity she's had to go through with the injury her freshman year and then (missing the 2020 season) with COVID," Bayle said. "She's had to face a lot of different things. For her to continue to want to be here is pretty cool.
"I just think it's love of the game. She's been around the sport since she was a little kid...She loves the game that much and doesn't want to give it up. Even when she's done in college, she's going to be craving it more and wanting to get into it more, coaching or umpiring and staying around the game."