MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer won both the boys and girls titles at Saturday's GMAA cross-country meet, held at Muskegon Community College.
The Rockets topped Mona Shores in both meets, with the boys winning by a 45-61 margin and the girls outscoring Shores 53-63. Whitehall and Montague finished third and fourth, respectively, in both races.
R-P junior Klay Grant won the individual title in the boys' race, finishing in a time of 16:12.4 - 39 seconds ahead of any other competitor. Rocket teammate Brett Schlaff finished third in a time of 16:53.6, and two other R-P runners also made the top 10. Jaxon Allen placed seventh (17:20.6), and Tate Bradley was ninth (17:36.2). Caden Tufts rounded out R-P scoring by coming in 26th place (18:45.9).
Whitehall placed two runners in the boys' top 10, as Riley Buys finished in fourth place in a personal best time of 16:54.5, and Addison Bluhm was eighth in a season best time of 17:28.2. Also for Whitehall, Jacob Bush placed 17th (18:24.1), Carter McIlroy was 20th (18:33.6), and Tyler Dickinson placed 32nd (19:00.99).
Montague's top two runners both set personal best times in the city meet. Kaden Hainer finished sixth in a time of 17:15.1, and Cale Coppess was 11th in a time of 17:46.8. Also scoring for the 'Cats were Owen Fairchild (14th, 18:02.5), Conner Raeth (35th, 19:09.7) and Clay Johnson (39th, a personal best 19:37.95).
In the girls' race, Whitehall's Ariana Treat was the White Lake area's top finisher, coming in third place (20:01.7). Viking teammate Hayli Fagan also reached the top 10, in ninth place (20:53.6).
The victorious Rockets took advantage of successful pack running. The split between their five scoring runners was only 55 seconds. The top R-P finisher was Kennedy Hynde, who came in sixth place with a time of 20:30.9. Audrey Darling rounded out the top 10, with a time of 21:02.4, and Eva Shinabery placed 11th (21:07.3). Grace Lockhart and Kylie Raynor closed the Rockets' scoring by finishing back-to-back, with Lockhart in 15th (21:26.4) and Raynor in 16th (21:26.8).
All five Montague scoring runners set new personal best times in the race, including top-10 finishers Isabelle Auch (fifth, 20:30.2) and Dreea Atchison (eighth, 20:32.3). Erica Peets placed 13th (21:22.8), Sheldin Beishuizen was 29th (22:20.3), and Lily Seaver was 41st (23:14.8).
Rounding out Whitehall scoring, Olivia Tjapkes placed 19th and set a personal best time of 21:36.3. Allison Tate placed 26th (22:06.4), and Neva Hundt was 34th (22:38.8).