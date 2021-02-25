FRUITPORT — Reeths-Puffer topped local finishers Wednesday at the GMAA cheer meet in Fruitport, finishing in second place behind Mona Shores.
The Rockets scored 667.78 points, 98 points behind the Sailors. Whitehall finished in fourth place with 597.68 points, and Montague was sixth with 522.88 points.
R-P's best round relative to the competition was round two. The Rockets scored 197.48 points in the round, 30 points more than third-place Western Michigan Christian did. Whitehall had a solid round one and round three performance, with 195 and 236.6 points respectively. Montague's best round was a 189.5-point round three.