MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer was the top local finisher Wednesday night at the GMAA cheer meet, coming in second place behind champion Mona Shores.
The Rockets scored 703.48 points, edging Whitehall for the #2 position. The Vikings were a close third, with 699.76 points. Montague came in sixth place, scoring 634.68 points.
The difference for R-P was the final round where it scored 286.6 points, 7.6 more han Whitehall. The Vikings had been in second prior to the final round, thanks to an impressive 204.16-point second round.
Montague's best performance of the day was in round two, where it managed 184.38 points, ranking fifth of the seven teams competing.