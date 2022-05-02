Reeths-Puffer placed third Saturday in the Fruitport Quad, scoring 13 points, one fewer than runner-up Zeeland East. The host Trojans won the meet.
The Rockets had five flights go 2-1 to lead the team. The top three singles players - Brooke Titus, Olivia Harris and Miley Neel - each posted 2-1 records, with all six of their wins coming in straight sets. Third doubles pair Julia Krause/Lily Braim and fourth doubles pair Gabrielle Borgeson/Malania Eilers also each went 2-1.
Each with one win were fourth singles player Lauren Matz and R-P's top two doubles teams, Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser and Ali Jakobi/Tapanga Foster.