LUDINGTON — Led by a great day from first singles player Pat Eilers, Reeths-Puffer finished third last Friday at the Ludington Quad.
Eilers won all three of his matches as the Rockets scored 10 points overall. Ludington won the quad with 20 points, followed by Cadillac with 15. Traverse City West scored three points.
Eilers' wins were all in straight sets, and he only allowed more than two points in one of the six sets.
The Rockets had two other flights post 2-1 records at the quad. Tyler Tallefson, at second singles, won two of his matches, and Alex Orchard/Jake Vandenbosch, the team's top doubles pair, also won twice, both in three-set battles.
Cade Paugh, at fourth singles, won a match, as did Zade Rogers/Kaden Malotke at second doubles and Quinn Alderink/Trent VanDam at third doubles.