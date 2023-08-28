Reeths-Puffer finished fourth Friday at the Ludington Quad, scoring a total of five points. Ludington earned the top spot, with 21 points.
The Rockets' top singles player, Quinn Alderink, was the highlight of the day for his team, winning a pair of matches. He earned one win in straight sets and bounced back from a tight first-set loss to defeat his Cadillac opponent, Brady Koenig, by a score of 6-7, 6-1, 7-6.
Adam Miller won a match for R-P at second singles, and the Rockets' top two doubles pairs, Cory Judd/Ethan Frang and Holden Earnest/Trent VanDam, each won a match as well.