Reeths-Puffer completed its most successful tennis season in a long time Thursday with a solid fifth-place finish at the Division 1 regional meet at Forest Hills Northern. The Rockets scored nine points, tied with Northview for fifth.
R-P put four flights into the semifinal matches Thursday. First singles player Brooke Titus picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win in her first match after drawing a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed before falling to eventual regional champ Lily Ohlman of Forest Hills Central. Second singles No. 3 seed Olivia Harris also drew a bye and won in straight sets before bowing out in the second round.
In doubles play, No. 4 second doubles seed Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser scored an easy win in their first match before falling to the top seed and eventual regional champions Ava Hamilton/Lauren Jaklitsch of Forest Hills Northern. No. 4 fourth doubles seed Hope Latsch/Olivia Smith also won a match to reach the semis and took five points off top seed Maggie Moog/Clare Knoester of Forest Hills Central before falling.
First doubles pair Ali Jakobi/Emily Champoux won a three-set first-round match for the Rockets.