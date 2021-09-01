MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer rolled past Wyoming Monday in its O-K Green Conference opener, 7-1, winning all of its matches in straight sets.
The Rockets earned two doubles wins by forfeit and easily won five of the six matches played. Most lopsided were the wins by Zade Rogers/Kaden Malotke at second doubles (6-0, 6-0) and Pat Eilers' victory at first singles (6-0, 6-1).
R-P's other winners were Tyler Tallefson at second singles, Nate Rosema at third singles and Alex Orchard/Jake Vandenbosch at first doubles. Quinn Alderink/Adam Miller and Cameron Ream/Trent VanDam earned doubles wins by forfeit.