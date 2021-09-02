ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer improved to 2-0 in O-K Green Conference play Wednesday with a 5-3 win over Zeeland East.
The Rockets won two doubles matches in three sets, which proved to be the decisive ones in the win. Jake Vandenbosch/Alex Orchard edged Jonah DeBoer/Gavin Guzicki at first doubles, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, and at third doubles, Quinn Alderink/Trent VanDam defeated Parker Bronkema/Dominik Reider, 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-1.
In fact, R-P won all four doubles matches against the Chix. Zade Rogers/Kaden Malotke won at second doubles and Adam Miller/Cameron Ream earned a win at fourth doubles.
The Rockets' lone singles win came from the top flight's Pat Eilers, who beat Brady Schanski 7-6(3), 6-2.