Reeths-Puffer dominated O-K Green Conference opponent Union Wednesday, 8-0.
The Rockets won all six matches in straight sets and received two forfeits at the bottom two doubles flights. Only once did a Red Hawk manage to get more than two games in a set.
R-P's singles winners were Brooke Titus, Olivia Harris, Miley Neel and Lauren Matz. In the doubles flights, Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser and Ali Jakobi/Tapanga Foster each won matches on the court. Julia Krause/Lily Braim and Gabrielle Borgeson/Malania Eilers each earned wins by forfeit.