Reeths-Puffer smothered Union Thursday in an O-K Green Conference dual, 8-0.
The Rockets, who improved to 3-1 in league play, were dominant in the win, especially in the doubles flights. R-P's four doubles pairs only surrendered two games to their Red Hawk opponents in eight sets. Emily Champoux/Ali Jakobi, Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser, Gabrielle Borgeson/Malania Eilers and Hope Latsch/Olivia Smith each breezed to easy wins.
In singles play, Brooke Titus and Olivia Harris each dominated as well, and Miley Neel and Molly Matz earned singles wins to complete the shutout.