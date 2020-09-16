MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer earned its first dual win of the season Tuesday against Western Michigan Christian, taking a 7-1 victory.
The Rockets were helped by three forfeit wins — WMC only played three singles players and two doubles flights — but they also played well in taking four of the five matches played.
R-P earned two singles wins, one by Pat Eilers at first singles and the other by Cade Alderink at third singles. The Rockets' top two doubles flights also won, with Jake Vandenbosch/Alex Orchard earning the first doubles win and Eric Yang/Ben Westerhof winning at second doubles. Each of the four wins came in straight sets.
Cameron Ream earned a singles win by forfeit, as did Zade Rogers/Erick Anderson and Emily Champoux/Morgan Champoux in the doubles flights.