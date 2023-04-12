Whitehall split two matches Tuesday afternoon, defeating Fremont 7-1 and losing to area foe Reeths-Puffer by the same margin.
The Vikings' win over Fremont was their first in a dual match this season. Whitehall won all four singles matches in straight sets; winners were Elizabeth Bentz, Mackenzie Hall, Grace McDowell and Alivia DeWildt. Bentz earned a lopsided 6-2, 6-0 win at first singles. Whitehall also won in each of the top three doubles flights, all in straight sets as well. The victorious pairs were Autumn Ferris/Brianna Bentz, Addy Bernhardt/Reese Milliron and Brookelyn Golightly/Izabella Gould.
The Rockets handled Whitehall in the other dual match Tuesday. R-P won the four singles matches, with Brooke Titus, Olivia Harris, Lauren Matz and Molly Matz coming away with wins. Lauren Matz and McDowell played a very competitive match at third singles before Matz earned a 2-6, 7-6(6), 14-12 win. In the doubles flights, Ali Jakobi/Emily Champoux, Malania Eilers/Gabrielle Borgeson and Olivia Smith/Hope Latsch each won for the Rockets in straight sets, while Bernhardt/Milliron eked out a 7-6(3), 7-5 win over Grace Seiber/Tapanga Foster for Whitehall's lone win.