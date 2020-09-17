MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost a close O-K Green Conference match to Union Wednesday, 5-3.
The Rockets' top players performed well, with Pat Eilers earning a 7-5, 7-5 first singles win over Chris Cranson, and Jake Vandenbosch/Alex Orchard blanking Manny VanWingen/Cooper Gregory in a first doubles match, 6-0, 6-0. Also winning for R-P was fourth doubles pair Morgan Champoux/Emily Champoux, 6-2, 6-4 over Lucas Swierenga/Harrison Nee.
The lone match to go three sets on the day was a pivotal win for the Red Hawks, as Max Spitler edged Tyler Tallefson at second doubles, 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-3.