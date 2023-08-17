Reeths-Puffer struggled against tough opposition Wednesday at the Jenison Quad, winning one individual match on the day.
That one win came from Rockets' first singles player Quinn Alderink, who dominated his Grandville opponent in straight sets.
While R-P didn't get many wins, the Rockets did see some solid play in defeat. Ethan Frang/Cory Judd picked one set off their Grandville foes at second doubles, and Cade Paugh/Holden Earnest did the same at first doubles against Portage Northern, pushing that match to a lengthy third-set tiebreaker before falling 6-2, 4-6, 11-9. Alderink also went the distance in one of his two defeats, and Adam Miller went to three sets in a match against Portage Northern.