MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer stumbled Wednesday in a non-conference matchup with Western Michigan Christian, losing 5-3.
A key factor in the loss was that the Rockets (4-5-1 in duals) were missing Alex Orchard, half of their top doubles team. Preston Singleton filled in for Orchard and played his best, but the Rockets came out on the short end of a match they probably would've won with the doubles team intact, given the success Orchard and Jake Vandenbosch have had together this year.
R-P's only singles win came from its top player, Pat Eilers, who won in straight sets over Gerard Artigua. Eilers has had a successful year as well, sporting a 14-8 record according to coach Tom O'Brien.
"This season has gone fairly well with the exception of (Wednesday)," O'Brien said.
R-P won two doubles matches, both in straight sets. Zade Rogers/Kaden Malotke and Cameron Ream/Adam Miller each were victorious.
O'Brien said his team was happy with its conference season, which saw the Rockets finish third behind only powerhouse Mona Shores and Holland. R-P now heads towards the postseason, where it will compete at the Forest Hills Northern regional.