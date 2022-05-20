Reeths-Puffer secured a bid to the state finals Thursday by finishing second in the regional tournament at Forest Hills Northern, edging Northview and Forest Hills Central by a point.
The Rockets scored 13 points as a team. Forest Hills Northern dominated the regional with 29.5 points.
R-P played to seed almost to the letter with one notable exception that made the difference in the final standings; Julia Krause, playing at fourth singles and seeded #12, upset Kenowa Hills' Ella Craven 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. It was her only win, but it was a big one.
The farthest-advancing Rocket was Miley Neel at third singles. Neel, seeded #4, received a first-round bye and blanked Ariana Kelly of Greenville 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semifinals before bowing out to eventual regional champ Andrea Wang of FHN.
Brooke Titus earned a first-round victory over Greenville's Emma Morano at first singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Olivia Harris, at second singles, also won her first-round match, defeating Mona Shores' Linden Gentzkow 6-3, 6-1.
In the doubles flights, R-P's top two pairs each won one match. Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser won a first-round match over Ottawa Hills' Jennifer Dinh/Yaneli Gonzalez-Quintino, 6-1, 6-1, and Ali Jakobi/Tapanga Foster also won in round one over Haylee Smith-Scales/Bridget Quail of Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 6-2.