Reeths-Puffer continued its remarkable start to the season Saturday with a 3-0 finish at its home quad. The Rockets defeated Muskegon Catholic, 7-1, beat Northview, 6-2, and edged North Muskegon, 5-3.
The Rockets' top two singles players each notched perfect 3-0 records. Each had to work for their perfect marks. Titus battled to three sets in two of her three victories, rallying to beat Northview's Peyton Underhill, 6-7(2), 6-4, 13-11, and topping Muskegon Catholic's Mackenna Pratt, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6. Harris needed three sets to pick up one of her wins, edging Fia Lindsay of North Muskegon 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
The Rockets' second doubles team of Emma Fraser/Whitney Dulyea also went 3-0, with two straight-set wins and a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 comeback triumph over Northview's Clara Krenselewski/Ava Leonardis. Hope Latsch/Olivia Smith earned a 3-0 record at fourth doubles, winning in straight sets all three times.
Molly Matz went 2-1 for the Rockets at fourth singles, as did Gabriella Borgeson/Malania Eilers at third doubles.