Reeths-Puffer lost an O-K Green Conference dual to rival Mona Shores Wednesday, 6-2.
The Sailors' top singles flights overwhelmed R-P with their experience and skill to make the difference in the match.
However, the Rockets were able to secure a couple of wins, including from top doubles pair Ethan Frang/Holden Earnest. The duo fought off Benjamin Warren/Nathan Opfermann in a three-set battle, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. The Rockets' other win came from Cade Paugh at fourth singles and also was a three-set victory, as he edged Josiah Bement, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
R-P's second doubles pair, Trent VanDam/Adam Schrumpf, played well in a tough three-set defeat against Castor Dempsey/Landen Hall, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.