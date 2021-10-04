HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer finished fifth Saturday at the O-K Green Conference tournament in Holland, scoring eight points.
Zeeland West and Mona Shores each scored 16 points to tie for first place, and the host Dutch and Zeeland East each had 15 points.
Each Rockets' flight won one match at the tournament. Pat Eilers, Tyler Tallefson, Nate Rosema and Cade Paugh were one-time singles winners. Doubles pairs to each win once were Alex Orchard/Jake Vandenbosch, Zade Rogers/Kaden Malotke, Trent VanDam/Quinn Alderink and Adam Miller/Cameron Ream.