Reeths-Puffer dropped a pair of matches Saturday at its home invitational, falling 8-0 to Northview and 7-1 to North Muskegon.
The Rockets' sole win for the day came from Malania Eilers/Gabrielle Borgeson at fourth doubles against the Norse, who picked up a solid 6-1, 6-1 win. Julia Krause/Lauren Matz, at third doubles, and Olivia Harris, at second singles, each pushed a set to 7-5 in defeat.
Against Northview, Harris was again solid in defeat, dropping a 7-6(5), 3-6, 10-7 match to Ellie Barnes. Miley Neel also picked up a set win at fourth singles, as did the Rockets' top two doubles pairs, Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser and Ali Jakobi/Tapanga Foster.