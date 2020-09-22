WYOMING — Reeths-Puffer enjoyed its best performance of the season Monday, defeating O-K Green Conference foe Wyoming 7-1.
The Rockets earned straight-set wins in all seven of their victories and swept the four singles matches. R-P's singles winners were Pat Eilers, Tyler Tallefson, Cade Alderink and Chasten Chalkins.
R-P was nearly as successful in the doubles flights, sweeping three of the four matches. Alex Orchard/Jake Vandenbosch scored a first doubles win, and Ben Westerhof/Eric Yang followed suit at second doubles. Morgan Champoux/Emily Champoux also earned a win at fourth doubles.