MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer enjoyed a strong performance in its home quad Tuesday, defeating Fruitport, 7-1, and earning 4-4 ties with both North Muskegon and Western Michigan Christian.
R-P's top performers were in the doubles flights. Second doubles pair Cory Judd/Ethan Frang and third doubles pair Trent VanDam/Adam Schrumpf each won all three of their matches.
The Rockets' top two singles players, Quinn Alderink and Adam Miller, each went 2-1 for the day, as did top doubles pair Cade Paugh/Holden Earnest and fourth doubles pair Jackson Baldus/Preston Singleton.
Alderink came up big to seal the tie against WMC, edging opponent Will Liggett in a three-set battle, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.