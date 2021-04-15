ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer lost a close battle to open O-K Green Conference play Wednesday against Zeeland West, 5-3.
The Rockets picked up all three of their wins in the top three singles flights, and all in straight sets. Alivia Depies, Eli Loubrova and Brooke Titus were the Rockets' three winners, allowing only five total games to the Dux between them.
R-P also got a strong performance in defeat from Julia Krause/Grace Seiber at fourth doubles, who took the first set against Zoe Doss/Anna Devries before falling 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.