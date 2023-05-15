Reeths-Puffer continued its impressive work this season by placing a close second to Mona Shores at last Friday's O-K Green Conference finals in Holland. The Rockets scored 15 points, just two behind the Sailors. Zeeland East had 14 points, and Zeeland West had 13.
The Rockets did not produce any flight champions at the tournament, but many R-P flights went 2-1, including all four Rocket singles players. Brooke Titus, Olivia Harris, Mylie Neel and Molly Matz each earned a pair of wins.
In the doubles flights, R-P had three pairs post 2-1 records. Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser, Malania Eilers/Gabrielle Borgeson and Hope Latsch/Olivia Smith each went 2-1.