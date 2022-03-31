Reeths-Puffer easily defeated Western Michigan Christian Tuesday in its season opener, 7-1.
The Rockets won all four doubles matches and got a dominant effort from first singles player Brooke Titus, who earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Olivia Harris and Miley Neel were also impressive at second and fourth singles respectively; Harris won 6-2, 6-2 and Neel won 6-2, 6-0.
In the doubles flights, Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser earned a 6-4, 6-4 win; Alison Jakobi/Tapanga Foster won 6-4, 7-6(1); Grace Seiber/Lauren Matz dominated 6-0, 6-1; and Malania Eilers/Gabi Borgeson won 6-4, 6-2.