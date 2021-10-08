GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer's season ended at Thursday's regional meet at Forest Hills Northern, with three Rockets reaching the semifinals in their flight.
R-P's top singles and doubles flights got to the semifinals, as well as third doubles pair Quinn Alderink/Trent VanDam.
Pat Eilers reached the semifinals at first singles with a straight-set win before losing a valiant match to top seed Sammy Yin of Forest Hills Central, 6-2, 6-2. Jake Vandenbosch/Alex Orchard followed the same path, with a first-match win before Cully Herbert/Walker Sjolin of Forest Hills Central defeated them in the semifinals.
Alderink/VanDam also had their runs end at the hands of a Ranger duo, losing in the semis to Devin Holcomb/Phillip Murdock after a first-round victory.