Reeths-Puffer is in line to have one of its better recent seasons thanks to a large group of experienced talent coming back in 2021.
The Rockets lost just three starters from last season - the second doubles pair of Eric Yang/Ben Westerhof and third singles player Cade Alderink. Everyone else returns, including the top flight players, Patrick Eilers in singles and Alex Orchard/Jake Vandenbosch in doubles. Second singles player Tyler Tallefson also returns.
Zade Rogers and Cam Ream are also back and should be able to perform well at lower spots in the lineup.
The Rockets also have several freshmen out for the team, including two that have stood out early in preseason practices: Cade's brother Quinn Alderink, and Adam Miller.
"They will be great four-year contributors," Rockets' coach Tom O'Brien said. "We have the biggest freshman class that I have coached, which is great news for our still building program."
The solid collection of talent on the court has translated to a positive atmosphere within the team. O'Brien said practices have had a competitive atmosphere, which he believes is the first and most important step to success in matches.
"So far this group of guys has been very positive and fun to be around, which goes a long way in building a competitive team," O'Brien said. "The most important thing to me is that we are supporting each other and growing as a team both competitively and personally."
The Rockets play a competitive O-K Green Conference schedule, including defending GMAA champion Mona Shores, and will also tangle with Whitehall in a White Lake area showdown. Ludington and Fremont are among the other non-league tests. R-P always looks forward to the GMAA; last year, the Rockets won the second tier in a COVID-modified competition.