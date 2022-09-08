Reeths-Puffer coach Ryan Hankinson took advantage of Wednesday's O-K Green Conference matchup against an upstart Wyoming squad to earn a few reserve players their varsity letters. The Rockets performed well, earning a 7-1 win.
Rocket tennis players earn letters by playing three matches against varsity opponents, so Hankinson shuffled the lineup so that could happen.
The Rockets swept the four doubles matches. Jake Vandenbosch/Zade Rogers, Holden Earnest/Cory Judd and Jackson Baldus/Adam Schrumpf each whitewashed their Wyoming foes, and Adam Miller/Nate Rosema won a fourth doubles match by default.
The Rockets were almost equally as successful in the singles flights. Trent VanDam and Theo Bergman each won in straight sets at second and third singles respectively, and Preston Singleton won a match by default.