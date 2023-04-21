Reeths-Puffer rolled to an 8-0 victory over Wyoming Wednesday in O-K Green Conference action, losing only four games in all 16 sets played.
The Rockets recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins at five flights. Molly Matz, Kate Bullion and Lauren Matz each whitewashed their Wolves' opponents in singles play, and Malania Eilers/Gabrielle Borgeson and Hope Latsch/Olivia Smith also earned perfect scores in the doubles flights.
Mylie Neel and Emma Fraser/Whitney Dulyea each posted 6-0, 6-1 wins at their respective flights, and Ali Jakobi/Emily Champoux won 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles.