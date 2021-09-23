GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer rolled past Union Wednesday in an O-K Green Conference dual meet, 7-1.
The Rockets earned all seven of their wins in straight sets, and only one Rocket winner allowed more than two points in a set.
R-P won all four doubles matches. Cameron Ream/Adam Miller won by default at fourth doubles as the Red Hawks did not field a team. Alex Orchard/Jake Vandenbosch, Zade Rogers/Kaden Malotke and Trent VanDam/Quinn Alderink each also earned straight-set wins.
R-P's singles winners were the top two flight players, Pat Eilers and Tyler Tallefson, as well as Cade Paugh at fourth singles.