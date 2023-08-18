Reeths-Puffer is building from the bottom up this year after losing many of its top players from a season ago.
The Rockets graduated their impressive first doubles team of Zade Rogers/Jake VandenBosch, as well as Kaden Malotke, who was a cultural centerpiece. They also lost doubles pair Travis Ambrose/Jaxson Whitaker to the football field, as the star duo elected to return tot he gridiron.
As a result of all those departures, coach Ryan Hankinson is focused on building a foundation.
"A successful season this year is more individually focused," Hankinson said. "Each player has half, three-fourths or all of their high school career left. Continuous growth skill-wise, which is easier during the summer and offseason, will be prioritized. Remaining competitive and more mentally focused will be an important factor for nearly every player."
Three veteran juniors lead the Rockets: Adam Miller, Cade Paugh and Quinn Alderink. The trio will make up the top singles and doubles flight, and Hankinson thinks all three should have winning seasons.
R-P's other returning players are all sophomores. Ethan Frang had the best record of all Rocket players a year ago, going 16-8 mostly at the fourth singles flight. Holden Earnest brings terrific athleticism and tenacity to the court and has worked hard in the offseason, and Cory Judd and Jackson Baldus both look forward to making strides in year two.
Junior Adam Schrumpf is new to the team, but Hankinson looks for him to be an impact player in a doubles flight.
The Rockets will focus on gaining experience; with no one on the current roster graduating, it invites chances to tweak and see who develops into strong players. Key meets will include the early-season home quad and dual meets against local rivals Whitehall and Mona Shores.
"Chemistry, selflessness, and peer respect are probably the biggest factors which will determine if we are on the right path as a program," Hankinson said.