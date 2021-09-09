MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer played a solid match Wednesday against defending O-K Green Conference champion Zeeland West, earning a 4-4 tie.
The Rockets' top two singles and doubles flights all won their matches Wednesday. Pat Eilers scored a straight-sets win at first singles, and at second singles Tyler Tallefson edged Landen Mosbauer in a three-set fight, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0. That match was the only one of the eight to last the maximum three sets.
In the doubles flights, Jake Vandenbosch/Alex Orchard won at first doubles and Kaden Malotke/Zade Rogers got the win in second doubles, both in straight sets.