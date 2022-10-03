Reeths-Puffer performed well at Friday's O-K Green Conference tournament in Holland, tying for second place with two other teams.
Zeeland West won the title with 19 points, and the Rockets scored 13, the same number as Zeeland East and Holland. The trio each edged Mona Shores by one point.
Five Rocket flights went 2-1 at the meet to lead the team. Cade Paugh and Ethan Frang, second and fourth singles players respectively, each won two matches. Three R-P doubles pairs also went 2-1: Zade Rogers/Jake Vandenbosch at first doubles, Adam Miller/Holden Earnest at third doubles and Cory Judd/Trent VanDam at fourth doubles.