Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland East played to a 4-4 tie Thursday afternoon in O-K Green Conference action.
The Rockets earned three of their four wins in the singles flights. Top players Brooke Titus and Olivia Harris each earned singles wins, with Titus dominating a 6-1, 6-0 match and Harris winning a close one 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-1. Miley Neel also fought out a close three-set win, earning her fourth singles win by a margin of 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3).
R-P's top doubles pair also won a three-set match, as Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.