Reeths-Puffer won both its matches Saturday at a home double dual, defeating Fruitport 7-1 and Kenowa Hills 6-2.
The event was supposed to be a quad, but Fremont did not field a team for the event.
Reeths-Puffer's doubles flights all went 2-0 at the meet. Top pair Zade Rogers/Jake Vandenbosch only gave up two points in two matches in romps. Second doubles flight Travis Ambrose/Jaxson Whitaker only surrendered three. Adam Miller/Holden Earnest and Cory Judd/Trent VanDam also each went 2-0.
At first singles, Kaden Malotke and Ethan Frang each went 2-0 at third and fourth singles respectively. Quinn Alderink also won a match at first singles.