Reeths-Puffer blanked Lowell Monday afternoon in a home non-conference match, 8-0.
R-P won seven of the eight matches in straight sets. Adam Miller fought the hardest for his victory, finally securing a third-set tiebreaker against Gavin Stewart to close out a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 win.
The Rockets rejiggered their lineup for this match, plugging Cory Judd into the fourth singles flight and moving Owen Schrumpf to the third doubles position along with Jackson Baldus. Travis Clockman/Preston Singleton also took over the fourth doubles position.
R-P's other three singles winners were Quinn Alderink, Cade Paugh and Cory Judd. The Rockets' doubles pairs all picked up wins: Holden Earnest/Ethan Frang, Trent VanDam/Adam Schrumpf, Owen Schrumpf/Jackson Baldus and Travis Clockman/Preston Singleton.