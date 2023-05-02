Reeths-Puffer won the Fruitport quad meet last Saturday, scoring 19 points to beat second-place Fruitport by six.
The Rockets were a perfect 3-0 in five different flights. Third singles and fourth singles players Miley Neel and Molly Matz earned respective perfect records, and Matz won all three of her matches in straight sets. Brooke Titus and Olivia Harris, the Rockets' top two singles players, each earned 2-1 records.
R-P had three doubles pairs post 3-0 marks. Second doubles pair Emma Fraser/Whitney Dulyea and fourth doubles pair Tapanga Foster/Kate Bullion each won all three of their matches by straight sets. Hope Latsch/Olivia Smith also earned a 3-0 record at third doubles.