MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer won its home quad meet Saturday, scoring 23 points to defeat second-place Kenowa Hills by eight. Fremont and Fruitport finished third and fourth respectively.
The Rockets took first place in seven of the eight flights.
Pat Eilers, Tyler Tallefson and Nate Rosema each went 3-0 to give R-P the top spot in the first three singles flights. Tallefson won all three of his matches in straight sets, while Eilers had to fight off a tough challenge from Fremont's Joey DeLong in a three-set win, while Rosema edged the Packers' Jon Anderson in three sets. Cade Paugh posted a 2-1 record at fourth singles.
In the doubles flights, R-P dominated, needing only one three-set match to earn the sweep. That came from Zade Rogers/Kaden Malotke at second doubles, who defeated Sam Chapman/Tyler Herpolsheimer of Kenowa Hills in three.
Alex Orchard/Jake Vandenbosch won the first doubles flight, Trent VanDam/Quinn Alderink won the third doubles, and Cameron Ream/Adam Miller went 3-0 at fourth doubles.