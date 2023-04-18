Reeths-Puffer won its first-ever Lowell Invitational championship Saturday, scoring 17 points to edge Zeeland West by one.
The Rockets had four flights post perfect 3-0 records, each of which earned straight-set wins in all three matches.
The Rockets' top two singles players, Brooke Titus and Olivia Harris, each earned perfect marks. Second doubles pair Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser and fourth doubles pair Hope Latsch/Olivia Smith also each went 3-0.
Malania Eilers/Gabrielle Borgeson earned a 2-1 record at third doubles.
"The girls are really pushing themselves to become the best team possible," R-P coach Ryan Hankinson said. "We have so much parity that it is forcing each player and doubles team to give more effort than they ever have to improve and hold their spots on our deep roster."