Reeths-Puffer took the top spot in the O-K Green Conference Tier 2 tournament Monday, in a meet that began Saturday and delayed due to rain.
The O-K Green tiered its tournament due to COVID-19 precautions, sending the top teams in the league to a separate three-team event.
That left the Rockets to defeat Wyoming and Union, scoring 12 points to the Red Hawks' nine and Wolves' three.
R-P's top three singles players each went 2-0 for the day. Pat Eilers, Tyler Tallefson and Cade Alderink each won both of their matches in straight sets.
The Rockets also excelled in the top doubles flights. Jake Vandenbosch/Alex Orchard and Eric Yang/Ben Westerhof both earned a pair of wins, including a three-set battle for Vandenbosch/Orchard over Conner Smolenski/Chris Hernandez of Union. Morgan Champoux/Emily Champoux won both of their fourth doubles matches as well.