Reeths-Puffer competed against some of the best teams in the state Friday at its home invitational. Among seven teams in the Green division, Reeths-Puffer's girls placed fifth and the Rocket boys took seventh.
Brianna Stawski highlighted R-P's efforts, earning first place in the high jump with a mark of 5-0. The Rockets also had fifth-place finishes in three relays. The 400-meter relay team of Grace Lockhart, Emma Homfeld, Arrionna Williams and Brianna Smith (54.05), the 800 relay team of Madalyn Simpson, Lockhart, Brooklyn Tornes and Alaina Bouchard (1:58.96) and the 3,200 relay team of Eva Shinabery, Kylie Raynor, Emily Mazurkiewicz and Makena Plummer (11:39.8) each took fifth.
Williams also earned sixth place in the 100-meter dash (13.86) and seventh in the long jump (14-11).
In the boys' meet, Klay Grant topped R-P finishers by placing third in the 1,600-meter run (4:28.3) and fourth in the 800 (2:00.7). Liam McHugh added a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5-8). The 400 relay team of Jaceion Riley, Caiden Bolduc, McHugh and Clyde Bartee took third place (45.69), and the 3,200 relay team of Kye Grant, Jaxon Allen, Tate Bradley and Aiden McCollum placed fourth (9:00.9).