Reeths-Puffer lost to Muskegon and Zeeland East Monday in an O-K Green Conference tri, concluding its regular season.
The meet, rescheduled from May 2, wrapped up the O-K Green season. The Rocket boys lost to Muskegon, 85-27, and to Zeeland East, 115-8. The girls fell to Muskegon, 70-28, and to Zeeland East, 117-10.
Tate Bradley won the Rockets' only event of the meet, the 800-meter run. He set a personal best time of 2:03.6 to score the win. For the R-P girls, Jersi Bilek led the team with a second-place finish in the 800 (2:24.3), and the quartet of Madalyn Simpson, Amani Starr, Madilynn Smith and Azzy Gordon took second in the 400 relay (54.44).