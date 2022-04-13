Reeths-Puffer finally opened outdoor track season Tuesday and went 2-1 at an O-K Green Conference quad. The Rocket teams both defeated Muskegon and Union but lost to a powerhouse Zeeland East squad.
The Muskegon and Union matchups were largely close for both the boys and girls. The boys beat Muskegon 69-59 and routed Union 95-37, and the girls topped Muskegon by a point, 64-63, and Union by six, 63-57. The Chix dominated in both meets, though, winning the boys meet 104-33 and the girls meet 121-16.
Klay Grant led the Rocket boys with wins in both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. His respective times were 2:07.2 and 4:31.9. Liam McHugh also won the high jump for R-P with a leap of 6-0.
In the girls meet, Grace Lockhart picked up a win for the Rockets in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:05.6. Brianna Stawski won the high jump with a mark of 5-4.