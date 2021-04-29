ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer earned several individual victories Wednesday at an O-K Green Conference quad at Zeeland East.
Team scores had not been reported at press time.
The Rockets scored several wins on the track in the boys' meet. Monyae Franklin and Tyler Walker each set new personal bests in winning the 100 and 200-meter dash respectively, with times of 11.27 and 24.13 seconds. Klay Grant added a win in the 800-meter run (1:59.4) and Parker Lindstrom set a personal best in winning the 300 hurdles (46.80).
In the girls' meet, Grace Lockhart picked up a win in the 400 (1:06.6) and Brooke Tong won the 300 hurdles (50.72). Brianna Stawski took the top spot in high jump (4-10). The Rockets earned a fourth event win in the 400 relay, with the team of Marta Braghini, Allie Moore, Tiffany DeMaio and Emma Homfeld winning (53.59).