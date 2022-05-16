Reeths-Puffer's teams both finished fifth at Friday's O-K Green Conference finals meet at Mona Shores. The Rocket boys edged Holland by a point but were also only five points behind Muskegon.
Senior Klay Grant starred for the R-P boys team, earning two conference titles and setting season best times in both events. He won the 800-meter run in a season-best time of 1:59.3 and also won the 1,600 in a career-best time of 4:23.8.
Also for the R-P boys, Grant anchored a second-place finish for the 1,600 relay team alongside Kaden Malotke, Kye Grant and Tate Bradley (3:37.3), and Liam McHugh and Jaceion Riley finished third in high jump (5-10) and the 100 (11.30) respectively.
R-P's girls 400 relay team delivered the team's top finish, coming in second in the event (52.17). Grace Lockhart finished third in the 400, setting a personal best (1:03.8). Brianna Stawski took fourth in high jump (5-0) and in the 300 hurdles (53.85).