MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's track teams hosted an invitational Friday, and the girls' team finished in fourth place while the boys took sixth, each out of eight teams.
The Rockets' top finish in the girls meet came from Brooke Tong, who was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Her time was 51.69 seconds. In the high jump, R-P's Brianna Stawski and Ella Klimza tied for third with marks of 4-8. For Klimza, the leap was a personal best. Marta Braghini finished third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.79 seconds.
Also for R-P, two relay teams, the 400 and 800-meter relays, finished in third. The 400 team of Brooke Schauer, Isabella Smith, Emma Homfeld and Tiffany DeMaio had a time of 54.58 seconds, and the 800 team of DeMaio, Grace Lockhart, Tong and Braghini posted a time of 1:53.1.
Klay Grant highlighted the Rocket boys' performances by earning first place in the 800-meter run. His time was 2:01.7. Marcus Seidell finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.85 seconds.
Third-place finishes for R-P came from Seidell in the 110 hurdles (16.56) and the 400 relay team of Monyae Franklin, Ashton Carpenter, Seidell and Tyler Walker (44.68).